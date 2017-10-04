Anyone interested in training to become a nurse or a midwife is invited to an open afternoon event at the University of Wolverhampton's Burton campus .

The event will take place from 1pm until 4pm today, Wednesday, October 4, from 1pm to 4pm at the Burton Health Education Centre, near Queen's Hospital, in Belvedere Road.

Sharon Arkell, director of the Institute of Health at the University of Wolverhampton, said: "Our open day is the perfect way for people to decide if they'll enjoy studying there and to visit the fantastic facilities as well as speak to staff and students.

"There will be information about nursing, midwifery and continuing professional development opportunities and people can just drop in anytime between 1pm and 4pm."

Further details are available by visiting www.wlv.ac.uk/burtonopendays

Meanwhile, Pirelli are on the hunt for a new assistant branch manager to join its team. A temporary opportunity has arisen within the newly established Pirelli Performance Centre based in Burton.

The role is to provide maternity leave cover, and the firm anticipate the duration of the role to be eight months.

Pirelli are looking for a commercially minded, customer-focused and professionally presented individual to join the team in providing a first-class tyre technical and advisory service, ensuring Pirelli quality standards are achieved at all times.

As assistant branch manager, the successful applicant will assume a hands-on supervisory role. As well as supporting with fitting in the workshop area, key activities will include the production and analysis of performance reports, maximising on sales opportunities, ensuring PPC quality standards are maintained and deputising for the branch manager when required.

The successful applicant will also have experience within a retail fast-fit environment, preferably supervising and training others. They should also have good IT skills and be outgoing in their approach, as they will represent Pirelli to both internal and external customers.

Pirelli are looking for a flexible, forward-thinking and vibrant individual, keen to establish and develop their career with Pirelli, where people, innovation and technology are at the forefront of our business.

To apply for this job, follow the link here.

