Experienced catering and hospitality professionals on the lookout for a new challenge are being sought in the East Midlands.

BB's Bakers and Baristas is on the hunt for a new team leader / supervisor to work at one of its busiest stores at the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The main responsibilities of the role include supporting the store manager, maximising sales and profit, minimising waste and theft and controlling wage costs within targets.

The successful applicant will also support a highly organised and professional workforce, provide outstanding customer service, help to resolve any customer complaints or issues, support promotions and special events, be the relief manager for other premises where necessary and any other adhoc tasks when required.

This position will require some weekend work and candidates must be able to cover the store hours.

Those who apply will need to be highly ambitious, confident and possess excellent customer service skills and have previous experience within a hospitality, catering or coffee shop.

They will also need good management skills, be highly organised, influential and a strong motivator, good leadership and training skills and good command of the English language.

A spokesman said: "BB's has proudly been serving our loyal customers and have grown from strength to strength since our inception, with now more than 50 cafes in the UK and Ireland. We are currently going through some exciting new changes and now have a fantastic opportunity available to expand our managerial team in one of our busiest stores, based in the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

"This is a very fast-paced environment in which the successful candidate will be sometimes dealing with stressful situations alongside serving customers and adhering to required timeframes. Ideally you will have solid experience of dealing with food and beverages in a face to face customer environment."

The salary will start from £8 per hour and anyone interested in the role has until November 15 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

