Those with experience of joinery are being sought in Burton. Bartrams Bespoke Joinery is looking for a bench joiner who pays attention to detail to join the team.

The role predominately includes windows and doors but other projects also feature orangeries, conservatories, shopfronts, staircases, kitchens and bespoke furniture, among others.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for an experienced bench joiner fully skilled with all aspects of the joinery trade to carry out the manufacture and assembly of high quality bespoke joinery products in our factory."

The position is permanent after an initial three-month trial period and the salary negotiable depending on experience.

Anyone interested in the role has until December 1 to get their applications perfected and sent in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

