A women's group is celebrating a special birthday with a look back at its history. Blackfordby Women's Institute is celebrating its 80th birthday and as part of the celebrations it will be holding an autumn fair to mark the milestone.

There will be a variety of stalls, a tombola and refreshments will be available.

There will also be a display detailing the history of Blackfordby WI from 1937 to the present day.

Entrance is free and the event runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday,November 4, at Blackfordby Village Hall, in Sandtop Lane, Blackfordby.

If anyone would like a contact at the fair they can email katecarlyon1@hotmail.co.uk or call 01283200989 or 07488 361158.

