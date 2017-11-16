The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Friday and Christmas are fast approaching and High Street retailer Boots has positions available for seasonal workers.

Recruiters Gi Group and AM2PM are looking to fill the final few positions for the temporary seasonal vacancies at the Boots Burton Service Centre in preparation for Black Friday, on Friday, November 24.

The modern service centre supports boots.com operations and processes orders as well as distributing the Boots Christmas gift ranges.

Bosses said the centre was experiencing increased levels of activity leading up to the busy Christmas period.

A variety of full-time roles with flexible hours and mixed shift patterns are available including pickers, parcel packers, low level truck picking and reach/forklift truck drivers.

Training is provided for all forklift truck roles and bosses said it was a great opportunity for workers who wish to learn new skills. All roles are based at the site in Parkway, Burton.

To encourage applications from candidates, Gi Group UK and AM2PM have organised extra bus services to help workers from the Birmingham and Derby areas reach the Centrum 100 Business Park in time for 6am, 2pm or 10pm shifts and the 12-hour shifts.

The bus service offers competitive fares which include weekly and four-weekly passes.

Ruth Wakefield, general manager at Gi Group, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to earn extra cash for Christmas.

"We are hoping that the additional bus services will help people without transport from the local community to come and work for a great business.

"In 2016 Gi Group and AM2PM recruited more than 2,000 workers - 200 of which remained working throughout 2017 and 60 workers secured permanent employment with Boots.

"These temporary roles will start immediately so we can prepare for Black Friday.

"There is a variety of contract hours available and zero hour contracts will not be offered."

Interviews can be booked immediately and anyone who is interested is asked to email bootsburton@gigroup.com. Alternatively they can call or text 07557 235 788 or 01283 807819.

Not the job you’re looking for? There are thousands more online at www.fish4.co.uk