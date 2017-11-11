The video will start in 8 Cancel

People in Swadlincote and Melbourne are being invited to apply to become a part-time firefighter as part of a recruitment drive.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is on the lookout for on-call firefighters - people who are members of the community and are paid to respond to emergencies.

Rather than staffing fire stations 24-hours-a-day like their full-time colleagues, on-call firefighters carry a personal pager with them when they are on duty and are notified of an emergency call.

If a call comes in during the hours they have agreed to be on call, they must reach the fire station within the allocated time, usually within five minutes of receiving the pager message.

According to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, some of its on-call firefighters are in full-time employment with an agreement from their employers to leave to attend an emergency call.

The service is actively recruiting on-call firefighters at the following stations:

Alfreton

Ashbourne

Bakewell

Belper

Bolsover

Buxton

Bradwell

Chapel-en-le-Frith

Clay Cross

Dronfield

Duffield

Glossop

Hathersage

Heanor

Ilkeston

Long Eaton

Matlock

Melbourne

New Mills

Shirebrook

Swadlincote

Whaley Bridge

Wirksworth

On-call firefighters are paid an annual retainer of between £1,090 and £2,935. When on active duty they are paid an hourly rate of between £10.05 and £13.40.

What you could earn as an on-call firefighter with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service?

Annual retainer from £1,090 to £2,935

Hourly rate from £10.05 to £13.40

Disturbance payment of £3.86 (per call out)

Each time they are called out on an emergency they receive a fixed disturbance payment of £3.86, which is added to their hourly rate.

On-call firefighters must be a minimum of 18 years old and be available to attend a weekly training night at the station. They must a "good level" of aerobic fitness and strength and be able to pass medical and eyesight examinations.

