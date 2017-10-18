It's approaching that time of year again when children across the country are getting ready to prepare their present lists for Santa Claus.

It may still be October but Christmas is definitely coming, and Santa's grottos are already going up ready for children to sit on Father Christmas's knee with their wish-lists.

(Image: Getty)

The Garden King, in Park Road, Newhall, welcomes children every year in advance of the big day. But the garden centre needs a Santa and some of his friends to work in the grotto and will be holding a recruitment event on Saturday, October 21 from 11am. It will be finishing by 2pm.

Santa's helper Ben Smith, Garden King design and marketing manager, said: "I'm looking for super enthusiastic, friendly, fun-loving performers with a love of Christmas. It'll be a really fun few hours which won't feel like an interview at all."

