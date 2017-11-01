The video will start in 8 Cancel

People with a caring nature are being sought to support people in their own homes in Burton. Caring Hands is currently looking for community care workers and assistants who are caring, flexible and reliable individuals to support service users in their own homes.

They have full and part-time vacancies in the area for care workers, support workers, healthcare assistants and carers.

The day-to-day role will include personal care, washing, bathing and toileting, practical support, domestic tasks such as laundry, cleaning and shopping, preparing and cooking meals, specialised care and support for people with more complex needs.

Those who apply will need to be enthusiastic care workers keen to promote independent living, reliable, have a good attitude and aptitude, be cheerful and considerate, caring, have good verbal and written communication, and experience or understanding of care provision.

They must also be willing to undergo training and supervision and the post is subject to enhanced DBS check.

As the role is for a care worker based within the community, the successful applicant must have their own transport such as a car or motorbike.

A spokesman said: "Caring Hands is committed to improving people's lives by promoting independence and choice through the delivery of a professional, high quality flexible service."

The job comes with benefits such as flexible working hours including evenings from 6pm to 10pm and 28 days paid holiday a year pro rota. Employees also get a company pension, care vouchers, free NVQ training, free care certificate training and paid training.

The successful applicants must be able to work alternative weekends and experience is preferred but not essential. They will receive a full induction and competitive rates of pay of up to £10.15 per hour.

All applicants will be required to complete a Criminal Records Bureau Disclosure.

Anyone interested has until November 15 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

