A hardworking and driven sales representative is being sought to join an expanding company at East Midlands Airport.

The Hiring Hub Limited has a "fantastic and rare opportunity" for a new sales representative with a salary of £22,000 and uncapped bonuses up for grabs.

The successful applicant will join the company's entrepreneurial and ambitious team to offers a wide range of services covering all aspects of domestic, European and international deliveries.

Bosses said that the company prides itself for providing excellent customer service, and work to offer customers the most timely and flexible options to their needs, deadlines and budget. As a sales representative the new recruit will be pivotal in helping the business grow.

The main duties and responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:

Developing new business internally and externally

Researching for potential clients, target opportunities and following up on leads

Liaise and maintain existing customer base

Following up on quotations

Managing the sales process

Building their own client portfolio through a self-managed sales pipeline

Account management

A spokesman said: "If you pride yourself on your sales and communication skills along with your ability to build and maintain relationships, then this is the perfect role for you."

To be considered for the sales representative role applicants will need to have previous experience in sales or selling directly, and possess the following skills and experience:

Knowledge of the parcel delivery and logistics industry is essential

Excellent management and communication skills

Punctual with a strong work ethic and driven

Organised, open minded and positive attitude towards the brand and selling

Able to communicate with decision makers and the ability to close business

Bosses are looking for someone with a proven history in sales combined with knowledge of the freight industry.

Anyone interested can apply here.

