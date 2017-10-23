People with a head for dealing with rubbish could take home more than £34,000 a year managing a small team.

Leicestershire County Council is looking for a new senior waste contracts officer to join the team after the previous one received a promotion - with the chance to earn a salary of between £34,337 and £37,874.

The authority is looking to recruit a senior officer with significant experience in the waste sector to manage a small team of staff focusing on managing and developing the waste contracts.

A spokesman for the council said: "The county council is constantly looking to innovate and deliver a commercial approach to provide the best value service for its residents.

"For example, we have recently insourced the operation and haulage of 13 household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) and one waste transfer station (WTS) following the end of a contract with an external provider.

"As the successful candidate, you will become an essential member of the contracts and haulage operations team, manage key waste contracts and assist with ensuring that the haulage service for our directly operated HRWCs and WTS delivers value for money.

"A pro-active, flexible "can do" attitude, a commercial approach and good financial management skills are key attributes. You will also be responsible for supporting and delivering innovative opportunities to optimise efficiency savings and develop our services in the future."

This role will involve some out-of-hours working and emergency cover due to the operational nature of the service. The contract is permanent and offering full-time hours.

Anyone interested has until Monday, November 13, to perfect their applications and get them sent in. More information on what the job entails and what bosses are looking for is available here.

