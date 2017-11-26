Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy spending the day eating crisps and getting paid for it? Well this could be your chance.

PepsiCo International, in Leicestershire, is on the look out for product testers to work for a top baked snack company on a part-time and permanent basis.

Bosses are looking for people with a good sense of smell, no food intolerances, who want to work as part of a team and who are excited at the prospect of being able to assess a wide range of crisps, cakes and snacks.

The successful applicant will be responsible for testing a wide range of snacks, cereals and fruit juices, participate in product and sensory related training and successfully applying this learning to the day to day job, evaluation and characterisation of existing and new products and brands and identify new ways to eat products and improve packaging.

Requirements of the job include general good health, no allergies, no intolerances, good dentition, detail orientated with good perceptual and descriptive ability, passion for product evaluation and experiencing new sensations, prepared to sample a variety of different tastes and ingredients and excellent interpersonal skills to ensure effective team communication.

They also need to take on board feedback on performance, training and calibration in a positive and professional manner, be computer literate and have excellent timekeeping.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for people with good taste buds who can work part time and who can commit to a long term project."

Anyone interested in the role has until December 5 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

