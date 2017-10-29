Moving abroad and starting a new life with the sun beating down on you would be a dream for many - and then there's the chance to earn up to £200,000 a year.

Allsopp and Allsopp estate agents are recruiting and if you have estate agency, or other target-driven, experience, this could be the dream job for you.

Other requirements for the job include a full UK driving licence, "excellent presentation and communication skills," "drive and determination" and "a team player but also capable to work independently," with "cold/warm call calling experience advantageous."

The recruiters are also looking for people who are "financially independent to make the move to a new country."

The "dream job" involves working in one of their Dubai offices selling properties and earning £75,000 to more than £200,000 tax free.

The estate agents are looking for people motivated by success and the "fantastically enhanced lifestyle and earnings" that come with the role.

Anyone wanting register their interest can do so by sending their CV to careers@allsoppandallsopp.com

