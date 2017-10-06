A family-run lingerie business is looking for individuals to help grow its small team. Camille Lingerie is looking for people to join them in Derbyshire to help process orders.

The position involves picking and packing orders of underwear and nightwear for online sales and shops. All training will be provided, no experience is necessary.

A spokesman for Camille Lingerie said: "The individual just needs to be hardworking and conscientious."

On its website, Camille bosses state that they were committed to offering a diverse and high quality range of lingerie, shapewear and nightwear for women of all shapes and sizes with a focus on bright colours, bold patterns and designer style.

The company has been built upon two generations of manufacturing, wholesale and retail experience, which has resulted in the creation of the Camille brand. From the very start, the focus has been to provide a blend of classic quality and feminine style at sensible prices.

The role is offering £7.50 per hour and is looking for someone to work 40 hours a week. Anyone interested has until Tuesday, October 31 to get their applications perfected and handed it.

