A factory in Burton is looking for new people to join the team in the warehouse. Recruiter Back 2 Work Group is hiring warehouse operatives to work for a "prestigious client in Burton" on a permanent and full time basis.

The job involves volume order picking using a voice activated pick system. The order picking system will see the picker wear a belt with a pack on, connected to a headset.

The automated system will then give the order details and the picker will speak back to confirm they have been picked. Full training for the role will be given.

The shift patterns are rotating with one week on early from 6.30am to 2.30am and one week on the late shift from 2.30pm to 10.30pm for £9 per hour.

This site is a seven day operation, so the worker will be given a rota which involves working five days out of seven.

Anyone interested in the role has until November 23 to get their applications in and more information on how to apply for the job is available here.

