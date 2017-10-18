Those who are handy in the kitchen are being sought for a busy restaurant at East Midlands Airport.

Recruiter Blue Arrow Derby is looking for a chef to join the team at the Castle Donington site.

The successful applicant will be responsible for ensuring dishes are available at all hours throughout the week with the restaurant is open from 4am to 7.30pm every day.

The restaurant works on a buffet style for breakfast, lunch and dinner with food ranging from pastries, breads and hot meals.

A spokesman said: "If you are looking for a chef role that will provide a set start and finish time, enabling you to make plans around work and want to provide customers with the best possible start to their holiday then this may be the position for you.

"You must be able to commute to East Midlands Airport and will need to have a valid passport to gain security access to the site. Applications encouraged to be made as soon as possible."

The rota will move between start times of 3am, 7am and 11am.

Anyone interested has until October 19 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

