Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton school is looking for two new people to help educate young minds and keep the building in working order.

The de Ferrers Academy is on the hunt for an inclusion support assistant and a janitor, whose role will include driving.

The janitor will need to be a well organised individual who will work this role within the premises team under the direction of the site supervisor.

A spokesman said: "This combined role encompasses the provision of on-site support and security for community use at the academy together, with the routine cleaning and caretaking tasks associated with a janitorial role, ensuring that the premises is left secure at the end of the day."

They will be expected to work 37 hours per week all through the year, taking home a salary of between £15,613 - £16,491 per annum.

Anyone interested in applying for the role has until December 5 to get their application in, with interviews held on December 12, and more information on what the job entails is available here.

The inclusion support assistant will work under the guidance of teaching staff.

They will provide support and management of pupils, both in the classroom and outside the main teaching area and provides small support sessions for identified pupils. Candidates should possess NVQ Level 2 for teaching assistants or equivalent and have a good understand of areas of learning.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The successful applicant will be expected to work 37 hours a week from Monday to Friday during the term time and full and part time applicants will be considered.

Anyone interested has until November 16 to get their applications in, with interviews on November 21. More information on applying for the job is available here.

A spokesman for the school said: "This is a superb opportunity to join the support staff of this vibrant and successful academy trust.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"All prospective candidates are very welcome to visit the academy, and meet with members of the team. As the academy of choice for our local area, you will feel part of a supported community and, most importantly, a warm and friendly environment in which to educate our young people. We offer an employee reward package which includes car leasing discounts and our own independent travel consultant.

"This academy is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and this position is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure check under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974."

Not the job you’re looking for? There are thousands more online at www.fish4.co.uk