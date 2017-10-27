A Burton school is looking for someone with a head for science to help educate young minds.

The de Ferrers Academy is on the hunt for a new science technician to take on the full time role during the term time.

The successful applicant will take on a "varied and rewarding" within the academy, working under the guidance of senior staff providing technical support and expertise to the science faculty.

Duties will include:

Preparation of materials as directed, distribution of apparatus and clearing away equipment;

Setting up and trying out experiments prior to lessons, assessments and examinations;

Assisting staff in practical lessons, preparation of teaching aids, maintaining apparatus; and

Contributing to the smooth running of the science faculty.

A spokesman said: "The de Ferrers Academy has gained a reputation for high levels of academic achievement, demonstrated by another extremely successful year for our students at GCSE and A-level.

"We have a positive ethos and excellent staff and student relationships, together with a commitment to the personal and professional development of our staff. In recent years, the academy has developed a national reputation for innovation and success in learning technologies and ICT.

"The academy is an Apple Regional Training Centre, with 1:1 use of iPads for all Key Stage 4 and 5 students. All prospective candidates are very welcome to visit the academy, to tour and meet with members of the faculty, and meet with our students.

"As the academy of choice for our local area, you will feel part of a supported community and, most importantly, a warm and friendly environment in which to educate our young people. We offer an employee reward package which includes car leasing discounts and our own independent travel consultant.

"This role offers an exceptional opportunity to the successful candidate."

Salary for this job is between £14,255 and £15,057 per annum and anyone interested has until Monday, November 6 to get their application in, with interviews on Thursday, November 9.

More information on what the job involves is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk