A Burton school which prides itself on the values of partnership, respect, integrity, determination and excellence is looking for new people to join the team.

The de Ferrers Academy is on the hunt for a new community site manager and inclusion support assistant who will be made to "feel part of a supported community".

A spokesman for the school said: "Our PRIDE values of partnership, respect, integrity, determination and excellence are the foundations of our academy and the community we serve. All prospective candidates are very welcome to visit the academy.

"As the academy of choice for the local area, you will feel part of a supported community and, most importantly, a warm and friendly environment in which to educate our young people.

"We offer an employee reward package which includes car leasing discounts and our own independent travel consultant.

"If you wish to join this dynamic academy, we look forward to hearing from you. This academy is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and this position is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure check under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974."

Here is a little more about the two roles currently on offer.

School bosses are looking to recruit an experienced and passionate community site manager to join the academy. They will be responsible for making a major contribution to the successful development and coordination of the community services on offer.

The successful applicant will need to plan and prioritise their own work without direct supervision. The role will include management of the building and lettings.

They will be required to start on November 1 and the closing date for applications is Monday, October 9. Interviews will then be held on Thursday, October 12. More information on what the job entails and the salary is available here.

The role is looking for someone to work under the guidance of teaching staff to provide support and management of pupils in the classroom and the main teaching area. It also provides small support sessions for some pupils.

Candidates should possess NVQ Level 2 for Teaching Assistants or equivalent and have a good understand of areas of learning. The successful applicant will be required to work 37 hours per week from Monday to Friday, during term time.

Anyone interested has until October 13 to get their applicants in and interviews will be held on October 18. More information on how to apply for the job is available here.

