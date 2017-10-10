Whether is it that first job or changing a career, finding the perfect role can be a challenge and knowing where to start is even harder.

In Burton and South Derbyshire there are plenty of jobs available for those looking for a challenge or to enter the world of work.

From being a painter and decorator to working in a plastics factory, here are just some of the jobs currently on offer.

JB Joinery and Building LTD, a building a maintenance company, based in Draycott-in-the-Clay, is looking to recruit a multi-skilled tradesperson with a core trade of painting and decorating.

This is a permanent role on a self-employed basis and bosses are looking for someone in the Burton or Uttoxeter area. The job will involve working on property maintenance and private residential jobs, so new recruits must be presentable and have good customer service skills.

Other trades they are looking for experience in are joinery, tiling, minor plumbing, basic brickwork and roof work. Applicants must have five years experience and be 25 or older.

Anyone interested has until October 24 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

The Hartshorne Group, in Burton, which provides commercial vehicles for Volvo, is on the lookout for a HGV technician based in Burton.

The company distributes lorries across the Burton, Nottingham, Birmingham and Newcastle-under-Lyme areas and the successful candidate will be expected to carry out fault diagnosis, service and repair vehicles. They will also have to recognise repairs that require specialist skills and report this to others.

The permanent, full-time job has a two-week shift pattern which will see workers working from 6am until 2.30pm on week one and from 2.30pm until midnight on week two.

The group is looking for people with experience in the field and with City and Guilds part one and two qualifications, and a BTEC or equivalent and practical experience in the commercial vehicle industry. The company has also said that a HGV licence would be a useful extra, but is not essential for the role.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, October 12 and anyone interested can find out more here.

Nampak Plastics, a leading manufacturer of plastic packaging, is on the hunt for a new process machine operator to join the Foston plant. The role offers a salary of £18,965.28 increasing to £19,734.14 as well as additional holiday cover shifts following a successful probationary period.

Benefits also include 20 days holidays, induction and training, career progression opportunities, company uniform, onsite parking, annual pay review, child care vouchers and healthcare scheme.

The role includes checking bottle testers at the start of each shift, completing the required number of quality checks, rectifying any faults and carrying out a full machine safety check.

Anyone interested has until October 19 to get their applications in and more information about what is required for the role is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available.