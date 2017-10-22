A Burton bar and restaurant is looking for "enthusiastic and hard-working" people to join the team.

Bosses at The Dial bar and restaurant, in Station Street, is looking for people who are aged 18 and older to work behind the busy bar.

They are looking for people who can work evenings and weekends and who are enthusiastic, hard working and work well as part of a team in a busy and thriving environment.

The starting rate of pay for 18 year olds is £6.50 per hour, which will increase when they pass their probationary period which can be in up to six months.

A spokesman said: "Fancy joining our awesome team, or know someone who would? We're hiring bar staff.

"If this sounds like you and you're up for the challenge then get in touch and fill out the application form or pop in to see us to say 'hello'."

More information is available by calling 07971 850521 and asking for James.

