A Burton school is looking for someone with a head for computers to help enhance the digital offering to pupils and staff.

The de Ferrers Academy, in St Mary's Drive, is looking to hire a digital developer for a full-time role at the school, all year round.

Bosses said the post was a varied and rewarding role within the academy, working under the direction of senior staff, effectively supporting the creation and development of digital resources including multi-touch books, courses and animations, in addition to management of academy websites and some digital signage.

The salary for the successful applicant will be between £17,419 and £19,430.

A spokesman for the school said: "The de Ferrers Academy has gained a reputation for high levels of academic achievement, demonstrated by another extremely successful year for our students at GCSE and A-level. We have a positive ethos and excellent staff/student relationships, together with a commitment to the personal and professional development of our staff.

"In recent years, the academy has developed a national reputation for innovation and success in learning technologies and ICT. The academy is an Apple Regional Training Centre and Apple Distinguished School, with 1:1 use of iPads for all Key Stage 4 and 5 students.

"As the academy of choice for our local area, you will feel part of a supported community and, most importantly, a warm and friendly environment in which to educate our young people.

"We offer an employee reward package which includes car leasing discounts and our own independent travel consultant. This role offers an exceptional opportunity to the successful candidate.

"All prospective candidates are very welcome to visit the academy, to tour and meet with members of the faculty, and meet with our students."

The closing date for applications is Thursday, November 9, with interviews being held on Tuesday, November 14.

More information on what the job entails is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk