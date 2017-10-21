A business is looking for a new delivery driver to join its team in Burton.

Domestic Gas Maintenance Ltd, in Derby Street, Burton, is looking to recruit a permanent and part-time delivery driver to work within the area.

The successful applicant will be required to work for 25 to 30 hours per week as well as holiday cover.

The job involves some heavy lifting and those who apply must be aged 25 or older for insurance purposes. The wage will be dependent on experience of the new employee.

Anyone interested has until Monday, October 30, to perfect their applications and get them handed in. More information on how to apply for the role is available here.

