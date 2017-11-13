The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers who know how to operate a large goods vehicle are being sought to work in and around Leicestershire.

Driver Hire Leicester is looking for van, 7.5T and LGV drivers to join the team on a part time, full time, odd days or permanent basis.

They are looking for drivers for various contracts to work throughout the LE postcode

(Image: Getty)

Work is available for those who want it from Monday to Sunday and those who apply will need a full licence with no more than six points.

They will also need a valid CPC card and a Digital Tachograph card (LGV and 7.5t) and successful applicants will need to have held their licence for some time.

Van drivers need two years' experience and be aged 23 or older for insurance purposes. LGV drivers need experience of one year.

Anyone interested in the role has until November 16 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk