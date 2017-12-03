Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East Midlands Airport is looking for a border force officer to join its team in an exciting new career opportunity.

The successful applicant will play a vital part in maintaining the security and integrity of the UK border through facilitating the legitimate movement of individuals and trade.

Candidates would join a mobile team – a flexible, multi-skilled workforce to support a wide range of duties in different locations.

The applicant will have a base location and team but also be part of a mobile team that may be deployed for period of time to any Home Office location, including: Belfast, Folkestone, Gatwick, Heathrow, Hull, Poole, Portsmouth, Stansted, Tilbury. However, it is expected that this will typically be within the applicants region however the employee could be deployed to other locations.

Roles include:



• Detecting prohibited goods.



• Assisting with offence investigations including conducting interviews and attending court as a witness.



• You could also be involved in strategic objectives such as counter terrorism and human trafficking.



To be considered for this role you'll be someone with strong personal ethics and honesty, as well as the ability to make effective decisions quickly whilst demonstrating professionalism when dealing with members of the public.

To be eligible you will:



• Hold 2 A-levels at grade E or above or equivalent or have served as either a fully attested Police Officer/Special Constable in the British Armed Forces or as a Border Force Officer.



• Be over 18 years old to enable you to legally work night shifts.



• Be a UK National.



• Hold a valid passport and full UK driving licence.



• Be able to provide all of the documents we need to complete your pre-employment screening and security.





Border Force operate 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year and you would be required to work flexibly and operate over the a 24/7 shift rota which includes nights, weekends and public holidays.

Closing date for completed applications and an online assessment is 11:59pm on December 11, 2017.

Follow the link here https://www.manpower.co.uk/minisites/border-force-officers/job/138646/border-force-officer-mobile-/ to apply.