A train provider operating in Burton is looking for drivers who could take home more than £35,000 a year.

East Midlands Trains is looking to take on trainee drivers to work at its depots at Etches Park, in Derby, and Eastcroft, in Nottingham, in 2018.

Successful applicants will receive a salary of £26,391 during training, which will then rise to £35,188 once training is completed.

Depot drivers are responsible for moving trains around depots. However, as well as driving, shunting and carrying out light maintenance, drivers also carry out other tasks such as fault finding and reporting.

Bosses at East Midlands Trains said that drivers can progress in the role to become drivers for passenger services.

The new employees will be required to work 37 hours per week. This will be shift work including a range of early starts, afternoons and nights across the seven days of the week.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: "This is an exciting and challenging opportunity to begin a fulfilling career with East Midlands Trains.

"The successful candidates will need to be of excellent calibre due to the high levels of responsibility in this safety critical role.

"Excellent communication skills are an essential attribute for depot drivers to ensure a safe and efficient working environment. You will also need to be flexible, resilient, an excellent team player and have the ability to follow set rules and procedures."

The firm said successful candidates would receive a competitive salary and comprehensive ongoing training. East Midlands Trains is also offering a range of benefits including a defined benefit salary pension, free travel on the East Midlands Trains network and subsidised travel across the rail network with other train operating companies.

According to the firm's job advert, it is looking for applicants from all backgrounds - although candidates do need to be aged 21 or over, which is a national industry requirement.

It said: "Women, younger people and ethnic minority groups are currently under-represented within our depot driver population and are encouraged to apply as we value diversity and are committed to ensuring equality across our organisation.

"East Midlands Trains is a non-discriminatory employer committed to the recruitment and promotion of all on the basis of ability and merit irrespective of disability, race, gender, health, social class, sexual preference, marital status, nationality, religion, employment status or age. We'll treat your application fairly and assess you for the job based on merit and skills."

The closing date for applications is Friday, October 13. Selected candidates will then go through four stages of testing as part of the recruitment process, which takes place in October, November and December. Further training courses will take place in 2018.

