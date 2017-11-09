Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who have a head for numbers are being invited to apply to join "a well-established and rapidly expanding publishing house" in Burton.

Recruiter Recruitment Helpline is looking for an enthusiastic accounts administrator to join a corporate B2B publishing company in the town for the full-time and permanent position.

The role is offering a £14,000 salary for working hours from 9am until 5.30pm, Monday to Friday. It includes an hour for lunch and additional hours are likely to be required from time to time.

The successful candidate will be required to carry out general administration duties, prepare Targeted Mail Merge for overdue customers, call target customers as and when required and support the credit control supervisor as and when it is needed.

They will also be responsible for allocating payments to customer accounts daily, processing credit and debit card payments, preparing weekly reports for credit control and account changes for upload to SAGE, amending customer invoices in SAGE, answering credit control calls, liaising with the rest of the business to deliver customer expectations and any other business.

The key attributes of the ideal candidate include being able to take instruction and work flexibly to support the team, strong Excel skills, a good telephone manner and being adaptable within the role. They must also be an enthusiastic, self-motivated individual and previous experience would be advantageous but not essential.

A spokesman said: "If you are able to hit the ground running and are keen to be a part of a growing and fast-paced publishing house then please apply now."

Anyone interested has until December 1 to get those applications ready and sent in to be considered. More information on what the job entails and how to apply is available here.

