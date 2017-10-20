A car mechanic, vehicle technician and MOT tester is needed at a garage in South Derbyshire.

Archway Motors of Findern Ltd, in Doles Lane, Findern, has the full-time position on offer for a fully qualified or highly experienced car mechanic.

The position is open now for immediate start, and bosses are looking for someone who has in-depth working knowledge of vehicle servicing, diagnostics and repairs on a variety of makes and models of modern cars.

The successful applicant will be ideally trained in fault diagnosis and using diagnostic equipment, and being able to follow the job through to a successful repair. The ability to service and perform repairs to the highest quality is a must.

A spokesman said: "A Class IV MOT tester qualification would be an added quality. We have all of the latest equipment in our busy workshops and need someone self motivated and able to work unsupervised.

"We offer a competitive salary which is dependent on qualifications or experience. We are a small family business who all work together as part of a tight team with the aim of providing the best customer experience possible."

Anyone interested has until November 2 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

