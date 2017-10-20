A South Derbyshire business is looking for a new fabricator welder to join the team.

Swadlincote Aluminium and Welding Company Ltd, in Suttons Business Park, Swadlincote Road, Woodville, is looking for a fabricator welder to work for the commercial vehicle body builders and repairers.

Those who apply must be fully experienced in aluminium and steel welding.

(Image: Getty)

An immediate start is also available for the successful applicant. Bosses said there is a good rate of pay for the right person.

Anyone interested has until Tuesday, October 31, to get their applications in and more information on how to apply for the role is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk