A small family business is looking for a telesales representative to join the team on a part-time basis.

Concept Visual Management, which is based in Burnaston, is looking for an enthusiastic representative to develop new business and generate sales from the existing customer base.

The main business is in the creation of bespoke visual management boards for use in industry, although they are also sign-makers.

Bosses are looking for an excellent communicator, with proven experience of presenting products or services over the phone.

The successful applicant will also be target driven and highly motivated, sales oriented and results driven, computer literate and able to prioritise a busy and varied workload.

Responsibilities will include contacting potential new customers to secure appointments with the sales director, following up quotes and closing the sale, confidently answering questions about products and services, and taking and processing orders in a professional and accurate manner.

Full training will be given in regard to the product range, but those who apply must have a proven track record in a telesales environment.

The role is offering a salary of £7.50 an hour plus bonuses and the new recruit will be expected to work 15 hours a week. Anyone interested has until November 14 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

