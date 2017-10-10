A new co-ordinator to work with England's youth teams is being sought by the Football Association. The successful candidate will be based at the St George's Park training complex near Burton where they will organise matches for the Under-20, U19, U18 and U17 squads.

The FA job advert states: "You will be responsible for the planning and delivery of England Development Team home matches, identifying stadium venues in line with the FA's venue strategy. You will be the event lead on match day with a planned approach to achieve operational efficiencies.

"You will be involved in providing a world-leading international calendar by organising and researching competitive tournaments that comprise of strong opposition from both European and non-European countries which supports the development of elite players in line with the England DNA philosophy.

"You will be required to travel to all home and away matches, training camps and tournaments with the teams, as directed across the men's and women's game."

These are exciting times for England's youth set-up – particularly the U20 team who lifted the U20 World Cup in June.

Up until that triumph, previous U20 sides had failed to win a single game at the tournament in the past two decades. Their previous best performance was finishing third in 1993.

Members of the current U20 squad have been tipped for stardom by Gareth Southgate, manager of the senior England team.

"There's a lot of talent," Southgate said after the U20 World Cup win. "That group have a very strong mentality. They've been through a lot together as a group, and recovered from knocks. They've mixed ability with hard work."

The new team co-ordinator will also need to work hard. The advert said: "You will be capable of accomplishing high volumes of work with the ability to flex between changing priorities while remaining focused and calm under sometimes pressurised circumstances.

"You will demonstrate strong written and verbal communication skills with internal and external stakeholders. You will display behaviours to maintain and enhance good relationships which will help develop The FA's positive professional profile across the business and the wider industry.

"You will have experience in budget management, including reforecasting and financial reconciliations. While needing to be resilient to long hours and consecutive days away from home (potentially up to 100 days per season), you will be part of a great team of people in an exciting and high-profile sporting environment.”

The deadline for applications is midnight on Thursday, October 19. More information on how to apply for the job is available here.

