A leading manufacturer of plastic packaging in South Derbyshire is on the hunt for a new warehouse production operative.

Recruiter Tempus Personnel has an opportunity for someone to join a leading manufacturer in Foston, with a salary of £16,703.13 to £17,431.52 on offer.

The new recruits will be responsible for 'debagging' bottles from packs in the warehouse and in production operating machines to produce plastic milk bottles of various sizes.

Duties will include:

Maintaining, upholding and improving plant hygiene, housekeeping to the highest standards at all times, quality standards and environmental responsibilities

Completing the required number of quality checks as per instructions

Maintaining hygiene and quality standards

Log all relevant information in the machine logbook under H.A.C.C.P.S / and the cleaning schedule logbook

Ensuring all customer deliveries are loaded on time with correct quantities and types of bottle

Maintaining product and quality procedures

Ensuring quality and hygiene standards are maintained to company and customer accepted standards

Ensuring the company Health and Safety Policy is adhered to in the plant to avoid accidents

Making continuous effort to improve the standard of plant housekeeping, especially areas assigned to despatch to reach world class manufacturing standards.

Ensuring the warehouse is controlled with product organised and neatly with a uniform style of height at all times.

Ensuring the product is stored in correct area and is processed efficiently on a daily basis.

Ensuring ongoing and continuous improvement within the department

Working safely, ensure quality is maintained and improved upon, achieve KPI targets and to be customer focused at all times.

Perks of the job will include additional holiday cover shifts, 20 days holiday, pension scheme, induction and training, career progression opportunities, company uniform, onsite parking, annual pay review, child care vouchers and occupational health.

The successful applicant will have experience of working within a FMCG environment, good team worker skills, excellent attention to detail, flexibility to meet the needs of the company, good communication skills and customer focus at all times.

A spokesman said: "We offer the most comprehensive product range, across multiple industries throughout Africa, manufacturing to the highest commercial and environmental standards in metal, glass, paper and plastic."

Anyone interested in the role has until November 27 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

