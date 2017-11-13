Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fluent French speakers could earn up to £40,000 by becoming a project manager in Ashby.

Recruitment Genius is looking for a French-speaking project manager to work for a business providing a range of systems in the transport sector.

It supports operators and government agencies across bus and rail customers and the role is offering a salary of between £35,000 and £40,000.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the management and delivery of projects involving the deployment of customer information displays, interactive kiosks, CCTV and ticket vending machines.





The role will be based in Ashby but regular client meetings will be required. The new recruit will also be expected to travel to France occasionally to provide pre-sales and customer support and be on-site during short installation programmes to ensure the systems are commissioned and fully operational.

The key responsibilities include identifying, co-ordinating and managing all necessary resource availability and allocation for the smooth and efficient execution of projects, aspiring to ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within scope and within budget, and developing detailed project plans to monitor and track progress.

(Image: Getty)



They will also be charged with managing changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs in accordance with ISO9001, managing project health and safety in accordance with CDM Regulations 2015 including operating as principal contractor, measuring and reporting on project performance and escalate to the management team, and successfully managing the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

They will need to engage with and manage sub-contractors including civil works, electrical works and communications service providers and create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Applicants will need to be highly organised, able to effectively prioritise workload and be comfortable with managing multiple concurrent tasks. The successful candidate will be fluent in French and have extensive experience of managing technical projects in the transport sector.

The candidate will hold a full driving licence and be provided with a company vehicle.

A spokesman said: "A can-do, positive attitude will be vital, together with the ability to develop a rapport with the client and all project team members."



Essential qualifications include:

A minimum of three years' experience of project management in a technical environment

Experience of working as principal contractor under the CDM Regulations 2015

Highly customer-focused with an ability to build strong relationships with customers based on trust and openness

Strong team player - able to work in a highly collaborative manner within multiple levels of the organisation

Well-structured, disciplined and organised

Performance and achievement-driven - high level of energy, drive, determination and enthusiasm

Excellent communication and numeracy skills

Excellent knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite

Fluent/native level French - both written and verbal

Desirable qualifications include a PRINCE II / PMP certification, experience in using Microsoft Project, experience in using SAP Business One and knowledge of customer information systems and associated technologies.

Anyone interested has until November 14 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

Not the job you’re looking for? There are thousands more online at www.fish4.co.uk