People with a gift for marketing are being sought to join the team at Girlguiding Midlands.

The organisation is seeking a new marketing, communications and administration officer to take on a full-time, permanent role in Ashby.

The new role incorporates a variety of office tasks necessary to ensure the effective and efficient running of a small office in support of the work of the charity.

It will include approximately half the week spent on marketing and communication functions and half on general office administration tasks which includes, but is not limited to, responding to and making contact via telephone, email and letters to volunteers, parents of the girl members or potential members, suppliers and customers.

The officers provide office support to the volunteers and girls for events organised by Girlguiding Midlands and general office duties.

Anyone interested has until November 3 to perfect their applications and get them handed in. More information on what the job entails is available here.

