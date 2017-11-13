Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who know how to throw a good party or organise a meeting are being invited to apply to become an event executive.

Live Recruitment is looking to fill the position for an events agency in the East Midlands with a salary of £18,000, plus benefits up for grabs.

The company the successful applicant will be working for is a global events agency and they will work as a project executive to support a range of international events.

This busy role will involve working alongside project managers and other project executives to support on the delivery of events within the pharma calendar from congress attendance to symposia to investigator meetings.

The range of duties will include:

Supporting the project manager across all areas of event delivery

Liaising with clients and delegates

Registering delegates on site using internal systems

Preparing delegate packs and badges

Sending across delegate invitations and managing queries

Booking travel and accommodation

Negotiating costs with suppliers and venues

Administration duties

Travelling globally for on-site projects

A spokesman said: "With a pedigree in delivering a host of large scale events on a truly global scale, this is the agency to work for! Their client base is the who's who of healthcare clients and they touch all areas of the events spectrum from small meetings to ad boards to global congresses and everything in between.

"Due to some exciting and on-going growth they are now seeking to grow the team with a project executive.

"To be considered for this project executive role we are looking for candidates who have a strong passion for the events industry and the eagerness to build their career within an events agency. We will consider events graduates and/or candidates with a little experience working within the events industry. Candidates with strong administrative experience will also be considered.

"Most importantly, it is crucial that you have the drive and motivation to work within a first class events agency who can give you the opportunity to grow and develop! In return the agency will offer a great working environment and most of all great career development in a fantastic agency that rewards and recognises talent."

Anyone interested in the role has until December 7 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

