Those with experience as a PVCu fabricator or fitter are being invited to apply to become a site service engineer. Herron Windows (UK) Ltd is looking to fill the role which is on offer in Burton.

The full-time and permanent position offers a salary of between £18,720 and £22,360, depending on experience, with the hours from 7am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. This includes a one-hour lunch break.

The successful applicant will receive a company vehicle and mobile phone and bosses believe it would suit an ex PVCu fabricator or fitter. Experience is preferred, but not essential.

Anyone interested in applying for the role has until November 13 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

