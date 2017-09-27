A Midlands-based company which provides commercial vehicles for Volvo is on the lookout for a HGV technician based in Burton.

The Hartshorne Group distributes lorries across the Burton, Nottingham, Birmingham and Newcastle-under-Lyme areas and the successful candidate will be expected to carry out fault diagnosis, service and repair vehicles. They will also have to recognise repairs that require specialist skills and report this to others.

The permanent, full-time job has a two-week shift pattern which will see workers working from 6am until 2.30pm on week one and from 2.30pm until midnight on week two.

The group is looking for people with experience in the field and with City and Guilds part one and two qualifications, and a BTEC or equivalent and practical experience in the commercial vehicle industry. The company has also said that a HGV licence would be a useful extra, but is not essential for the role.

The company boasts an in-house training programme for new employees, as well as a pension scheme and fully equipped workshop to work in.

Although the exact salary for the position is not specified, the job advert states the rate of pay is "good".

Anyone interested in the job is asked to submit a CV to the company, which can be done through jobs site Fish4Jobs. The closing date for applications is Thursday, October 12.

