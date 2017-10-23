Those with a caring nature and looking for work are being invited to help people in need of extra support in Burton by becoming home care assistants and companions.

Recruiter Health and Social Care Jobs is looking for people who want to make a difference to an older adult by supporting them in their home. They are offering part-time and flexible hours for those interested but they need to be able to drive a car.

The successful applicant will join an award-winning care provider, specialising in care and support to private clients in their homes to help them to remain independent.

They will achieve this by:

Assisting them with their morning or bedtime routines

Prompting to take medication

Assisting with washing and dressing

Taking them out shopping or attending local groups

Attending doctors or hospital appointments

Preparing meals and being a friend and someone for company

Bosses are currently offering approximately 10 to 25 hours per week as full time or school hours are not offered due to the nature of the work. It would be ideal for people looking for some early mornings, lunchtimes, afternoons, evenings or weekends work.

The job will allow people to make a different to someone's everyday life as the biggest motivator for benefit of the job. There will be continuous training and support with ongoing progression in the role.

A spokesman said: "Being a home care assistant and companion, isn't just a job, you will be gaining a friend too. Firstly, you will want to make a difference to someone's life and have a big heart.

"You can be any age group and from any background, there is no upper limit You will be able to strike a relationship and rapport with the person you are paired with. You will also be happy to provide personal care, which could be helping someone brush their teeth, assisting with washing, dressing or brushing their hair.

"You will also have a UK driving licence and have access to your own vehicle.

"You probably have lots of questions, that is fine once you apply we will give you a call and answer any questions you may have and tell you a lot more."

Anyone interested in applying for the job has until November 10 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

