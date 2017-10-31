The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A biscuit factory in East Staffordshire is on the hunt for factory operatives to join the team due to a significant increase in volume.

Fox's Biscuits has permanent vacancies available for factory operatives at its Uttoxeter plant working on shifts.

The successful applicant will work on a rotating day shift pattern of 8am to 3pm one week and 3pm to 10pm the next with the salary starting at £7.87 and rising to £8.28.

The night shift consists of three or four shifts per week from 10pm to 8am with the salary starting from £9.29 and rising to £10.43.

A spokesman said: "If you are interested in working in our fast-paced factory environment producing some of the country's best loved everyday biscuits, please call the human resources department. Good luck."

Anyone interested in applying for the role has until November 4 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk

