An Italian food supplier is looking for a new picker and packer to join the team in Stretton. Italian Options is a wholesale supplier of craft and confectionery in East Staffordshire and is currently on the lookout for a warehouse assistant who will be responsible for picking and packing.

The family-run business is looking for someone who is dedicated and hardworking to assist with the daily online orders.

A spokesman for Italian Options said: "Reliability and accuracy is important together with a good command of English, both written and spoken.

"The job entails working within a small team picking and packing multiple items and orders vary from small packages up to cartons of approximately 30 kilos."

The successful applicant will work from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday at the Stretton Business Park-based supplier.

Bosses are looking for a permanent employee to work on a part time basis. More information on what the job entails and closing date is available here.

