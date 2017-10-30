Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading airline is creating more than 120 new jobs as it invests in Birmingham Airport to develop its ongoing commitment to customer experience and its operations.

Jet2.com has now taken all ramp-handling services in-house which has resulted in more than 120 new fixed term and permanent jobs in ramp management, ramp agent, baggage loader and dispatch for summer 2018.

This is on the back of the continued growth of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays at the airport, which will see capacity more than double next summer.

Working as part of the ground operations team, successful candidates will be responsible for ensuring flights depart safely and on time, while providing a VIP service to all customers.

Jet2.com was named the most punctual airline in the UK over the past 12 months, according to data by the world's leading travel intelligence company OAG, and was the only UK airline to be awarded a five-star rating for On-Time Performance.

In addition to these positions, the company is also looking to recruit passenger service agents at Birmingham Airport. Their responsibility is to look after customers throughout their time at the airport so that they get a "lovely holiday off to the best start."

Bosses said that the announcement means that Jet2.com is better positioned than ever to deliver a "great end-to-end experience" for its flight-only and its Jet2holiays package holiday customers at Birmingham Airport.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We have enjoyed huge success since starting operations from Birmingham Airport earlier this year, meaning that next summer will be a much bigger and more ambitious flights and holidays programme.

"To support this and to provide Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers with the best possible experience, we are investing significantly into our operation. This will enable us to build on our award-winning service and deliver an even better end-to-end customer experience for our customers at Birmingham Airport."

More information about jobs available at Birmingham Airport with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is available at www.jet2careers.com/

