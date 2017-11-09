Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lovers of all things cake and pastry could land themselves a tasty job at East Midlands Airport - and the role comes with a 50 per cent in-store discount.

A new Greggs store is set to opens its doors at the airport with part-time jobs up for grabs in the week, evenings and weekends.

Those aged 18 and older will be paid £7.72 per hour and under-18s £6.56 per hour.

A job advert has been displayed at the bakery's shop in East Street, Derby. Those wanting to apply are urged to visit www.greggsfamily.co.uk.

The website provides information on what it is like to work at for the bakery chain.

It says: "Many employees say that one of the best things about working at Greggs is the generous staff discount. We are able to offer our own produced products at 50 per cent discount.

"We are also proud to say that 10 per cent of our profits are shared with our employees, normally in March each year.

"People who work here tell us that one of the best things about Greggs are the people and how we don't want to let each other down. You can expect a lot of fun at Greggs and also a family atmosphere. To help promote fun at work, a variety of activities take place whether that’s to help raise money for charity, a team night out or a locally organised event.

"We are committed to helping you develop the necessary skills and knowledge to perform your job effectively and fulfil your potential. Forget about any dull training sessions you may have been on in the past! Our training is full of energy, action packed and fast paced!"

