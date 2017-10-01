Jobs are up for grabs at the Burton branches of a national hotel chain. The Travelodge hotel group is looking for a team member, housekeeper and a night receptionist in its hotels in Derby Street and Barton.

The chain is looking for people with a passion for customer service and who are comfortable working on their own.

In the job adverts, Travelodge states that it wants staff who care about people, pay attention to detail and drive for results.

In return, the hotel company offers full training to new employees and support in progressing along their chosen career paths. The group offers a diploma in hospitality or team leading, which can then see learners manage their own hotel.

Staff can also expect room and food discounts for themselves and special rates for friends and family.

Team Member

The central hotel, close to the town's railway station, is looking for a team member to work on reception and in the bar and cafe.

The job, which pays £7.50 per hour, will involve welcoming customers to the hotel, preparing food and drinks, cleaning and keeping on top of local events, and recommending things for visitors to do in and around the area. The post will also include closely following health and safety procedures, including regular fire and safety works to keep customers safe.

The successful candidate, who will work up to 16 hours per week, will be a team player with great customer service skills to ensure that everything in the hotel runs smoothly, giving customers the best possible experience.

Housekeeper

The Travelodge A38 Northbound hotel in Barton is looking to recruit a housekeeping team member, who will be responsible for making up rooms for guests to the chain's high standards.

The job will involve cleaning rooms, bathrooms and making beds as well as keeping public areas clean and tidy. The successful candidate will also be expected to share cleaning practices with colleagues and attend daily team meetings, when they can report any room damage or breakages. This job is for 30 hours a week and pays £7.50 per hour.

Night Receptionist

The hotel is also looking for a receptionist to work overnight to help guests feel safe and secure when they go to bed. The chain is looking for people over the age of 18 for the role, due to health and safety regulations.

The job will involve welcoming late customers to the hotel, patrolling the hotel to ensure that guests are not disturbed during the night, and preparing housekeeping trolleys and breakfast items ready for the next shift.

