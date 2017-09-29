More than 2,500 jobs up for grabs in Burton and Uttoxeter ranging from engineering to caring and hospitality to driving were showcased at a major Jobs Fair.

The wide array of vacancies was revealed at the Burton and Uttoxeter Jobs Fair, held at the Pirelli Stadium and organised by the town's MP Andrew Griffiths.

The fair, held in conjunction with Burton and District Chamber of Commerce and Burton Jobcentre Plus, is the biggest of its kind in the town. It is now in its seventh year after finding hundreds of people their dream jobs over the years.

Mr Griffiths said: "I am delighted that there were more than 2,500 jobs and apprenticeships on offer from 45 companies and organisations at this year's fair. There were jobs on offer in a huge variety of industries - engineering to caring, customer service to working with young people and hospitality to driving.

"The brilliant thing about the fair is that there is something on offer for everyone, and every year we have seen people walk away from the fair with a new job.."

The fair opened at 10am this morning, Friday, September 29, and took place until 2pm.

The MP opened the fair by giving a speech to thank businesses which turned up to the event looking for new people to join their teams.

He said: "Last year we had 1,800 people come down looking for a job. In Burton, unemployment has dropped by 66 per cent since I became MP, which is great to see.

"It is now in its seventh year, and at first we had problems because there were more jobs available than people looking for work, but now we only have around 600 people out of work in Burton, so we have more than four times as many jobs available.

"The jobs that are on offer today can really change people's lives. Whether it's a young person coming in and gets an apprenticeship for the first time and taking that first step on the career ladder, a mum who perhaps doesn't have the confidence to go back into the workplace, or an older person who maybe thinks they're on the scrapheap. The jobs on offer really can make a massive difference to those people."

Job seekers flocked to the event in hopes of finding the perfect job for them.

Brian Chatterton has been hunting for a job for six years after being made redundant. He said: "To get a job. I really want to get back into work. I'm sick of not having a job.

"I can't stand on my feet for very long, so I'm looking at admin roles, or something where I can sit down, rather than anything that is too strenuous. I've been offered a meeting for a job on Tuesday after speaking to people here, so that's really exciting."

Kieran Stone was made redundant from his first job six months ago, and has been struggling to find work since. He said: "I'm hoping I can find something suitable today. I was made redundant six months ago, and it has been difficult for me to find a new job. It was my first job as well, so it's been especially difficult."

Burton-based Punch Taverns was one of the businesses holding a stall at the event. The pub and bar operator has around 1,300 pubs across the UK.

James Watts, resourcing consultant from the business, said: "We are looking for new publicans who want to run their own pub. We run opportunities for people who have a range of experience, and we can be as involved as they like."

Midland Lead, a lead manufacturer based in Woodville, was also present at the event, with the firm looking for jobseekers keen to start a career in the lead industry.

Francoise Derksen, marketing manager at Midland Lead, said: "We're a really local business, and we employ between 50 to 60 members of staff. We export all over the world though, so we are extremely busy and we are looking to expand."

Apprenticeships in everything from construction and engineering to hairdressing and catering are currently on offer through Burton and South Derbyshire College. The learning hub in Lichfield Street offers training to school leavers and older people looking for a change in the careers.

Head of business and employability at the college, Rob Goodyer, said: "People of any age can come down and look into our apprenticeships on offer. They are for people of any age, not just school leavers, like many people might think. We usually have been 20 and 30 apprenticeships available at any time."

Local training provider, Chameleon School on Construction is also on the lookout for new apprentices in the construction or motor vehicle trade. The group, which is based in Swadlincote, but has training centres in Burton and Chesterfield, offers diplomas in practical industries and can also train people up to get their CSCS card, which allows them to work on a building site.

Dan Bishop from the training college said: "When I was younger you could just walk up to a job site and ask for a job. It's not that easy any more.

"Jobseekers have to pay £200 for their CSCS card before they can even step foot on a site - that's before they even get a job! We're offering training to help people get these cards, helping them to find the right job for them."

Staff from JCB, based in Rocester, near Uttoxeter, were also on hand looking for apprentices.

Liam Tomlinson, JCB apprentice adviser, said: "Last year we took on about 100 apprentices which was great. We love coming to these events because there are so many people around here looking to fill the spaces we have."

