There will be more than 2,500 positions on offer at the Burton and Uttoxeter Jobs Fair, which is being held today at the Pirelli Stadium. The event, which is in its seventh year, is the biggest of its kind in Burton.

Organised by Burton's MP Andrew Griffiths, in conjunction with Burton and District Chamber of Commerce and Burton JobCentre Plus, the event will host an array of opportunities for jobseekers with companies including JCB, Uttoxeter-based Fox's Biscuits, Hilton at St George's Park and Healthcare at Home going along to meet potential employees.

Mr Griffiths said: "I am delighted to announce that there will be more than 2,500 jobs and apprenticeships on offer from 45 companies and organisations at this year’s fair.

"There are jobs on offer in a huge variety of industries – engineering to caring, customer service to working with young people and hospitality to driving. The brilliant thing about the fair is that there is something on offer for everyone, and every year we have seen people walk away from the fair with a new job.

"If you are looking for work, or for the next step in your career, then make sure you come to the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow and meet all of the employers who will be there. You might just find your perfect job."

The fair is open from 10am until 2pm today, Friday, September 29, at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton.

If you can't find your ideal job at the fair there are thousands at the click of a button at www.Fish4.co.uk