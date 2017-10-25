The festive season is fast approaching and businesses in and around Burton have around 3,000 jobs to fill to help keep up with demand.

The jobs are available at logistics companies across the region and several firms are looking to fill vacancies at local warehouses as they prepare for Christmas, according to Derby JobCentre Plus.

They include major retailers looking to take on thousands of temporary staff - and in some cases permanent workers - following anticipated increases in orders from Christmas shoppers.

Places where jobs are available include Ted Baker's distribution centre, off Raynesway in Derby, Marks and Spencer at Castle Donington and Boots at Burton.

JobCentre Plus said it is working with a number of recruitment agencies to fill the roles.

One of those is PMP Recruitment, which has posted online adverts for warehouse operatives to work at the Ted Baker site on Derby Commercial Park.

Successful applicants will receive £7.50 an hour for the first 12 weeks, then £8.50 an hour. They will then have a chance to become a permanent member of staff.

The shifts are 7am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm, five days a week, including weekends.

In its advert, PMP said: "This is an amazing opportunity for someone who wants to learn, progress, be appreciated and rewarded, we are looking for people who want a career, not just a stop gap.

"We have work all year round and genuine opportunities of applying for permanent roles at this site, we need to build a strong permanent workforce and intend to do so through our agency workers."

Meanwhile, recruitment agency Staffline is continuing its efforts to recruit an extra 1,000 temporary staff to work at the M&S' hi-tech dotcom distribution centre at Castle Donington.

Earlier this month, the firm held an open day for jobseekers showcasing different jobs on offer at the site. But it is still advertising for temporary staff to work at the site.

The work at the warehouse involves picking and packing orders and organising delivery to homes and to some 700 M&S stores all over the UK. All new recruits will be given training.

Pay varies from £8 to £15.16 an hour - with four shifts per week available, equating to 44 hours of work.

In its job advert, Staffline said: "By joining the team at Castle Donington, you'll earn good money while picking and packing parcels for M&S customers, plus opportunities for full-time permanent work with M&S from January 2018.

"It's a great place to work - immediate starts available, ongoing regular work onsite free parking, good travel links with the Skylink bus from all areas, subsidised canteen, free wi-fi, full training programme, free gym membership plus much more."

Recruitment firm Gi Group is still looking to fill hundreds of vacancies for pickers and packers at the Boots distribution centre at the Centrum 100 business park.

It will be holding a recruitment open day at the centre in Parkway on Saturday, October 28, from 10am to 2pm, where people can find out more about the positions available.

Pay ranges from £8 to £9.90 an hour, with 12-hour shifts available from 10am to 10pm, or 10pm to 10am.

