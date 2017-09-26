Musicians wanting to get their sounds out there are being invited to play to the thousands of people making their way through East Midlands Airport every day.

Bosses are offering the chance for performers to play free of charge to raise their profile in the region's leading transport hub.

Musicians aged 16 and older, who specialise in any genre, are invited to play in the departures lounge in autumn but unfortunately won't receive a fee but will be well looked after by staff, said a spokesman for the Castle Donington airport.

He said: "East Midlands Airport is appealing to local musicians to perform in the Castle Rock Bar and Restaurant in its departures lounge this autumn.

"It is anticipated that more than five million passengers will fly from East Midlands this year and the airport is looking at new and fun ways to entertain them.

"The opportunity is free of charge, but provides a great chance for performers to reach new audiences and help raise their profile in the region's leading transport hub."

The plan is due to an expansion in departure facilities and is being launched as "a new way to enhance passenger experience".

Jonathan Fowler, East Midlands Airport's customer service and security director, said: "We have expanded our departure facilities in recent years and can accommodate more passengers than ever before.

"We are always looking for new ways to enhance our passenger experience while they are with us at the airport and, what better way than by showcasing some of our region's best musical talent? Unfortunately we can't offer performers a fee, but they will be well looked after by our staff while enjoying the opportunity to perform in front of a captive audience."

Musicians interested in performing at the airport are invited to email marketing@eastmidlandsairport.com.

