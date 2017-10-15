People with a passion for animals but a head for IT could land a dream job with Twycross Zoo. The Leicestershire zoo is on the hunt for an IT manager to join its operational management team.

The successful applicant will be responsible for management of the day-to-day technology assets including network infrastructure, storage and server maintenance and providing hands-on support where required.

This role will also be key in providing technology-based solutions to meet the organisation's ongoing and future needs. This will include working as part of the zoo's management team to assess, identify, implement and maintain effective solutions.

The successful candidate will need to have previous experience of working in an IT operations management, IT systems or an infrastructure management related position as well as management of procurement and vendor relationships.

They will also need experience of network design, implementation and management and project management for implementing and managing data and voice communications.

Knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory, data and network security, server virtualization, storage, SharePoint, Outlook, Exchange and VoIP systems is advantageous as well as the need to have strong organisational and communication skills.

The role is on a permanent full-time basis with the new manager working on average five days out of seven and includes weekend duties on a rota system. Salary is paid monthly with 31 days paid holiday per year.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to send their CV and covering letter to recruitment@twycrosszoo.org

The vacancy will close as soon as sufficient applications have been received.

Chance to work in catering at Twycross Zoo

Caterers are needed to help feed hungry visitors enjoying a day out at the zoo.

Levy Restaurants, part of the Compass Group and in partnership with Twycross Zoo, offers a wide range of food and beverage options to animal-lovers spending the day at the attraction.

Since joining the team at Twycross in January 2017, Levy's has undertaken redevelopment works across the site including refurbishment of the main restaurant area with The View and the introduction of the Vine Cafe which also offers Costa Coffee.

Bosses are looking for anyone interested in catering with a passion for great customer service and who would like to help contribute towards the zoo's conservation aims.

Anyone wanting to apply is asked to email emma.smith1@compass-group.co.uk for more details of current vacancies.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk