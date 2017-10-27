A window company is on the lookout for a new site service engineer in Burton.

Herron Windows (UK) has the full-time and permanent vacancy on offer for those looking for work or a new challenge in the town.

The successful applicant will be required to work from 7am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, with a one-hour lunch break.

Perks of the jobs include a company vehicle and mobile phone provided. Bosses said that the role will suit someone with experience as a PVCu fabricator or fitter. Experience is preferred, but not essential for the job.

The salary on offer is between £18,720 and £22,360, depending on experience.

Anyone interested has until November 13 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

