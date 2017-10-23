A home delivery firm has taken over a large warehouse in Castle Donington - creating 80 new jobs with the launch of a new operation to serve the whole of the Midlands.

Breezemount has put pen to paper and signed a lease on a 37,000 sq ft building at the Willow Farm Business Park in a big business boost for the area.

The firm, which provides home delivery warehousing, storage and distribution services across the UK and Ireland for a range of businesses, has depots across the country and the new Castle Donington base will service its Midland operations.

According to Breezemount's managing director, Aaron Shields, the building will initially create around 80 jobs.

Mr Shields said: "We're delighted to have secured a modern distribution warehousing facility at Willow Farm; with time very much of the essence it was great to get the deal done, despite the challenging timeline.

"Our new operation will initially bring around 80 new jobs to the Castle Donington area and thanks to the great transport links we're looking forward to supporting further growth and expansion of our logistics and home delivery services across the Midlands from our Willow Farm site."

Breezemount was founded in Belfast in the mid-1990s, starting life as a two-man home delivery provider with a fleet of only four vehicles.

Over the years, the firm has mushroomed in size after winning contracts with big-name furniture and e-commerce retailers.

Today, the company operates a fleet of more than 250 vehicles, which complete more than a million home deliveries every year.

The deal for the Castle Donington building was brokered by Derby's FHP Property Consultants.

FHP's Tim Gilbertson said: "This deal combined with three further north up the motorway means that I have moved about 160,000 sq ft of space over the last couple of months in terms of high calibre warehouse or production facilities on the M1.

"Demand is still out there for this trend to continue but sadly space is not and with a number of unsatisfied requirements regularly ringing me I would love to have the ability to offer any new space to the market."

