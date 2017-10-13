An employee who pays attention to detail is needed to become the new lettings administrator at a Swadlincote estate agents.

Newton Fallowell Swadlincote Sales and Lettings is looking for someone to be responsible for helping landlords let their properties and finding tenants new homes to rent. The successful applicant will be office based but will be required to visit sites in Swadlincote.

Bosses are looking for people with previous experience of working in the lettings property industry or a similar role.

(Image: Getty)

Bosses are looking for people who are attentive to details, have good communication and negotiation skills and a professional manner. They must be confident and responsible, use their own initiative, make responsible decisions and be able to work flexible hours.

Other qualities include being positive and encouraging, courteous to clients and co-workers, stress management and problem solving, having a professional and smart manner, able to work two Saturday mornings a month and answering general inquiries and taking telephone calls.

Anyone interested in applying for the position has until October 19 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk